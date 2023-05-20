MONDAY, MAY 22: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat dinner roll, orange juice, brownie
TUESDAY, MAY 23: Seasoned roasted chicken thigh, whipped potato, California blend vegetables, wheat bread, fresh apple
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24: Sloppy Joes on a bun, french fries, carrots, pineapple
THURSDAY, MAY 25: Barbecue chicken, minestrone pasta salad, peas, wheat bread, fruit cocktail
FRIDAY, MAY 26: Philly steak sub on a bun with peppers and onions, corn, grape juice, crustless cheesecake with strawberry topping
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.