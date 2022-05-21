Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for May 23-27

MONDAY, MAY 23: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat dinner roll, fresh apple
TUESDAY, MAY 24: Skinless kielbasa with sauerkraut on a roll, tater tots, pears
WEDNESDAY, MAY 25: Roasted turkey with gravy, sour cream and chive whipped potatoes, parsley carrots, grape juice, wheat bread, strawberry ice cream
THURSDAY, MAY 26: Beef stew on a biscuit, capri blend vegetables, apple juice, banana layer cake
FRIDAY, MAY 27: Chicken Parmesan, pasta and sauce, peas and carrots, wheat bread, sliced peaches
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.