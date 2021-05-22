Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for May 24-28

MONDAY, MAY 24: Cheeseburger on a bun, sweet potato fries, corn, fresh orange
TUESDAY, MAY 25: Fried chicken, rice pilaf, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, orange juice, fruit cocktail
WEDNESDAY, MAY 26: Pork chop with gravy, roasted seasoned potatoes, wax beans, wheat bread, apple juice, strawberry banana fruited Jell-O
THURSDAY, MAY 27: Spanish rice, broccoli, wheat bread, mandarin oranges
FRIDAY, MAY 28: Chicken pot pie, Pacific vegetable blend, white bread, sliced peaches
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.