MONDAY, MAY 29: Closed for Memorial Day
TUESDAY, MAY 30: Chicken tenders with honey mustard sauce, hash brown patty, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, apple juice, chocolate chip cookie
WEDNESDAY, MAY 31: Stuffed shells with two meatballs, wax beans, Italian bread, cantaloupe
THURSDAY, JUNE 1: Roasted turkey with gravy, whipped potato, peas and onions, wheat bread, apple juice, birthday banana layer cake
FRIDAY, JUNE 2: Spanish rice, Scandinavian vegetable blend, wheat dinner roll, pears
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.