 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for May 3-7
SENIOR MENUS

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for May 3-7

{{featured_button_text}}

MONDAY, MAY 3: Chicken tenders with honey mustard dressing, whipped potato, capri vegetables, wheat bread, fresh orange

TUESDAY, MAY 4: Sliced ham and potato casserole, peas and onions, white dinner roll, apple juice, black forest cake

WEDNESDAY, MAY 5: White chicken chili, corn muffin, broccoli, fruit cocktail

THURSDAY, MAY 6: Spanish rice, four-way mixed vegetables, wheat bread, pineapple, Pepperidge Farm Milano cookies

FRIDAY, MAY 7: Sweet and sour meatballs, whipped potato, cauliflower, wheat bread, mandarin oranges

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Upgrades that will make your old bike feel brand new

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News