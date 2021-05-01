Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for May 3-7

MONDAY, MAY 3: Chicken tenders with honey mustard dressing, whipped potato, capri vegetables, wheat bread, fresh orange
TUESDAY, MAY 4: Sliced ham and potato casserole, peas and onions, white dinner roll, apple juice, black forest cake
WEDNESDAY, MAY 5: White chicken chili, corn muffin, broccoli, fruit cocktail
THURSDAY, MAY 6: Spanish rice, four-way mixed vegetables, wheat bread, pineapple, Pepperidge Farm Milano cookies
FRIDAY, MAY 7: Sweet and sour meatballs, whipped potato, cauliflower, wheat bread, mandarin oranges
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.