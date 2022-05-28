Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for May 30-June 3

MONDAY, MAY 30: Closed for Memorial Day holiday
TUESDAY, MAY 31: Fried chicken, rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread, orange juice, white chocolate mousse
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1: Boneless pork chop with gravy, roasted seasoned potatoes, wax beans, wheat bread, cantaloupe
THURSDAY, JUNE 2: Spanish rice, broccoli, wheat bread, mandarin oranges
FRIDAY, JUNE 3: Sliced chicken and American cheese on a croissant, potato salad, lettuce and tomatoes, fruit cocktail
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.