Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for May 31-June 4

MONDAY, MAY 31: Closed for Memorial Day
TUESDAY, JUNE 1: Chicken tenders with honey mustard sauce, tater tots, Sonoma blend vegetables, wheat bread, fruit cocktail
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2: Zweigle's hot dog on a bun, baked beans, roasted corn and bean salad, fresh banana
THURSDAY, JUNE 3: Meatball sub on a hoagie bun with cheese, cut green cabbage, orange juice, birthday cake double chocolate layer cake
FRIDAY, JUNE 4: Fried fish, french fries, coleslaw, wheat bread, apple juice, pound cake with strawberry topping
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.