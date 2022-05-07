Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for May 9-13

MONDAY, MAY 9: Cheese omelet, warm biscuit with butter, warm cinnamon applesauce, orange juice, fresh orange, blueberry muffin
TUESDAY, MAY 10: Sliced ham and potato casserole, peas and onions, wheat bread, apple juice, butterscotch pudding
WEDNESDAY, MAY 11: Chicken penne alfredo, broccoli, wheat bread, mixed fruit cup
THURSDAY, MAY 12: Spanish rice, carrots, wheat dinner roll, sliced peaches
FRIDAY, MAY 13: Fried fish on a bun, crinkle-cut french fries, country blend vegetables, grape juice, frosted brownie
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.