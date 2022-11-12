Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Nov. 14-18

MONDAY, NOV. 14: Cheese omelet, warm biscuit with butter, warm cinnamon applesauce, orange juice, fresh apple, blueberry muffin
TUESDAY, NOV. 15: Chicken pot pie, broccoli, wheat bread, fruit mix
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16: Skinless sausage with pierogies, peas, wheat bread, grape juice, apple crisp
THURSDAY, NOV. 17: Lasagna roll with meatballs, cooked mixed greens, Italian bread, mandarin oranges
FRIDAY, NOV. 18: Goulash, corn, wheat dinner roll, apple juice, cream puff
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.