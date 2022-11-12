 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SENIOR MENUS

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Nov. 14-18

  • 0

MONDAY, NOV. 14: Cheese omelet, warm biscuit with butter, warm cinnamon applesauce, orange juice, fresh apple, blueberry muffin

TUESDAY, NOV. 15: Chicken pot pie, broccoli, wheat bread, fruit mix

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16: Skinless sausage with pierogies, peas, wheat bread, grape juice, apple crisp

THURSDAY, NOV. 17: Lasagna roll with meatballs, cooked mixed greens, Italian bread, mandarin oranges

FRIDAY, NOV. 18: Goulash, corn, wheat dinner roll, apple juice, cream puff

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ways you are shortening the life of your microwave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News