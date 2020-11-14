 Skip to main content
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Nov. 16-20
MONDAY, NOV. 16: Chicken tenders with honey mustard dressing, whipped potato, capri vegetables, wheat bread, fresh orange

TUESDAY, NOV. 17: Sliced ham and potato casserole, peas and onions, white dinner roll, apple juice, black forest cake

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18: White chicken chili, corn muffin, broccoli, fruit cocktail

THURSDAY, NOV. 19: Spanish rice, four-way mixed vegetables, wheat bread, mandarin oranges, Pepperidge Farm Milano

FRIDAY, NOV. 20: Sweet and sour meatballs, whipped potato, cauliflower, wheat bread, pineapple

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is held at noon Mondays through Fridays at several sites in Cayuga County. Reservations can be made for the Edward T. Boyle Center, Schwartz Towers, Stryker Homes, VFW Post No. 7127 in Moravia or American Legion Post No. 49 in Fair Haven by calling (315) 253-1550. Home-delivered meals are also available in rural areas by calling (315) 253-1550. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. Program menus can also be found online at cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

