Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Nov. 2-6

MONDAY, NOV. 2: Salisbury steak with gravy, whipped potato, buttered carrots, wheat bread, orange juice, pumpkin bread
TUESDAY, NOV. 3: Roasted chicken on the bone, broccoli cheddar soup, chuckwagon blend vegetables, wheat bread, fresh banana, birthday cake frosted coconut cake
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 4: Grilled veal with creamy Dijon sauce, buttered rice, sugar snap peas, wheat bread, cinnamon applesauce
THURSDAY, NOV. 5: Parmesan tuna noodle casserole, buttered mixed vegetables, dinner roll, mandarin oranges
FRIDAY, NOV. 6: Manicotti with meatballs, Italian vegetables, Italian bread, grape juice, snickerdoodle cookie
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is held at noon Mondays through Fridays at several sites in Cayuga County. Reservations can be made for the Edward T. Boyle Center, Schwartz Towers, Stryker Homes, VFW Post No. 7127 in Moravia or American Legion Post No. 49 in Fair Haven by calling (315) 253-1550. Home-delivered meals are also available in rural areas by calling (315) 253-1550. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. Program menus can also be found online at cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.
