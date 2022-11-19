 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SENIOR MENUS

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Nov. 21-25

  • 0

MONDAY, NOV. 21: Chicken patty on a wheat kaiser bun, tater tots, carrots, orange juice, Oreo cookies

TUESDAY, NOV. 22: Spaghetti with meatballs, green and yellow beans, wheat bread, fresh banana

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23: Roasted turkey with gravy, whipped potato, cornbread stuffing, butternut squash, wheat dinner roll, grape juice/cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie

THURSDAY, NOV. 24: Closed for Thanksgiving

FRIDAY, NOV. 25: Closed for holiday

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 86: Student debt forgiveness on hold (again): 3 things to know

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News