Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Nov. 21-25

MONDAY, NOV. 21: Chicken patty on a wheat kaiser bun, tater tots, carrots, orange juice, Oreo cookies
TUESDAY, NOV. 22: Spaghetti with meatballs, green and yellow beans, wheat bread, fresh banana
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23: Roasted turkey with gravy, whipped potato, cornbread stuffing, butternut squash, wheat dinner roll, grape juice/cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie
THURSDAY, NOV. 24: Closed for Thanksgiving
FRIDAY, NOV. 25: Closed for holiday
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.