Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Nov. 22-26

MONDAY, NOV. 22: Cheese omelet, warm biscuit with butter, warm cinnamon applesauce, orange juice, fresh orange, blueberry muffin
TUESDAY, NOV. 23: Sliced ham and potato casserole, carrot coins with butter, wheat bread, apple juice, butterscotch pudding
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24: Roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, butternut squash, cranberry sauce, dinner roll, grape juice, pumpkin pie
THURSDAY, NOV. 25: Closed for Thanksgiving holiday
FRIDAY, NOV. 26: Closed for Thanksgiving holiday
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.