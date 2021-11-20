 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SENIOR MENUS

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Nov. 22-26

MONDAY, NOV. 22: Cheese omelet, warm biscuit with butter, warm cinnamon applesauce, orange juice, fresh orange, blueberry muffin

TUESDAY, NOV. 23: Sliced ham and potato casserole, carrot coins with butter, wheat bread, apple juice, butterscotch pudding

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24: Roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, butternut squash, cranberry sauce, dinner roll, grape juice, pumpkin pie

THURSDAY, NOV. 25: Closed for Thanksgiving holiday

FRIDAY, NOV. 26: Closed for Thanksgiving holiday

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Grocery store shelves impacted by supply chain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News