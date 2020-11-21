 Skip to main content
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Nov. 23-27
MONDAY, NOV. 23: Breaded fish patty, buttered rice, peas, wheat bread, orange juice, chocolate chip cookie

TUESDAY, NOV. 24: Beef stroganoff with buttered noodles, broccoli, wheat bread, fresh banana

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25: Roasted turkey with gravy, cranberry sauce, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, butternut squash, wheat dinner roll, grape juice, pumpkin pie

THURSDAY, NOV. 26: Closed for Thanksgiving holiday

FRIDAY, NOV. 27: Closed for Thanksgiving holiday

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is held at noon Mondays through Fridays at several sites in Cayuga County. Reservations can be made for the Edward T. Boyle Center, Schwartz Towers, Stryker Homes, VFW Post No. 7127 in Moravia or American Legion Post No. 49 in Fair Haven by calling (315) 253-1550. Home-delivered meals are also available in rural areas by calling (315) 253-1550. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. Program menus can also be found online at cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

