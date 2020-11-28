Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Nov. 30-Dec. 4

MONDAY, NOV. 30: Italian wedding soup, chicken patty on a wheat kaiser bun, diced buttered carrots, fresh apple
TUESDAY, DEC. 1: Bisquick broccoli and cheese quiche, creamed spinach, wheat bread, mandarin oranges
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2: Skinless sausage on a roll, pierogies, peas, orange juice, birthday cake
THURSDAY, DEC. 3: Lasagna roll with meatballs, cooked mixed greens, Italian bread, sliced peaches
FRIDAY, DEC. 4: White cheddar macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat dinner roll, grape juice, raspberry mousse
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is held at noon Mondays through Fridays at several sites in Cayuga County. Reservations can be made for the Edward T. Boyle Center, Schwartz Towers, Stryker Homes, VFW Post No. 7127 in Moravia or American Legion Post No. 49 in Fair Haven by calling (315) 253-1550. Home-delivered meals are also available in rural areas by calling (315) 253-1550. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. Program menus can also be found online at cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.
