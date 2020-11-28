 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Nov. 30-Dec. 4
SENIOR MENUS

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Nov. 30-Dec. 4

{{featured_button_text}}

MONDAY, NOV. 30: Italian wedding soup, chicken patty on a wheat kaiser bun, diced buttered carrots, fresh apple

TUESDAY, DEC. 1: Bisquick broccoli and cheese quiche, creamed spinach, wheat bread, mandarin oranges

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2: Skinless sausage on a roll, pierogies, peas, orange juice, birthday cake

THURSDAY, DEC. 3: Lasagna roll with meatballs, cooked mixed greens, Italian bread, sliced peaches

FRIDAY, DEC. 4: White cheddar macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat dinner roll, grape juice, raspberry mousse

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is held at noon Mondays through Fridays at several sites in Cayuga County. Reservations can be made for the Edward T. Boyle Center, Schwartz Towers, Stryker Homes, VFW Post No. 7127 in Moravia or American Legion Post No. 49 in Fair Haven by calling (315) 253-1550. Home-delivered meals are also available in rural areas by calling (315) 253-1550. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. Program menus can also be found online at cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Boosting your mental health helps with anxiety

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News