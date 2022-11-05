Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Nov. 7-11

MONDAY, NOV. 7: Meatball sub on a multigrain hoagie bun, carrots, grape juice, chocolate fudge cookie
TUESDAY, NOV. 8: Beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, green beans, dinner roll, fresh orange
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9: Roasted chicken, whipped potatoes, squash and carrot medley, wheat bread, cinnamon applesauce
THURSDAY, NOV. 10: Baked ham with pineapple, yams, California blend vegetables, wheat bread, apple juice, banana pie
FRIDAY, NOV. 11: Closed for Veterans Day
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.