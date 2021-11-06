Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Nov. 8-12

MONDAY, NOV. 8: Crispy chicken sandwich on a wheat kaiser bun, hash brown patty, carrots with butter, fresh apple
TUESDAY, NOV. 9: Beef stroganoff with buttered noodles, sugar snap peas, wheat bread, pears
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10: Crunchy panko fish on bun, Italian wedding soup, broccoli, grape juice, birthday cake with frosted coconut
THURSDAY, NOV. 11: Closed for Veterans Day holiday
FRIDAY, NOV. 12: Chili with corn muffin, Italian vegetables, orange juice, peanut butter cookie
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.