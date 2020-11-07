Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Nov. 9-13

MONDAY, NOV. 9: Swiss burger on a bun, french fries, buttered green beans, fresh apple
TUESDAY, NOV. 10: Chicken pot pie, green zucchini with Parmesan, wheat bread, apple juice, banana pudding
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11: Closed for Veterans Day
THURSDAY, NOV. 12: Glazed ham, yams, buttered corn, wheat bread, orange juice, cream puff
FRIDAY, NOV. 13: Knockwurst on roll with sauerkraut, Parmesan roasted potatoes, pears
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is held at noon Mondays through Fridays at several sites in Cayuga County. Reservations can be made for the Edward T. Boyle Center, Schwartz Towers, Stryker Homes, VFW Post No. 7127 in Moravia or American Legion Post No. 49 in Fair Haven by calling (315) 253-1550. Home-delivered meals are also available in rural areas by calling (315) 253-1550. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. Program menus can also be found online at cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.
