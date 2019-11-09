{{featured_button_text}}

MONDAY, NOV. 11: Closed for Veterans Day

TUESDAY, NOV. 12: Roast beef with gravy, whipped potato, carrots, wheat bread, banana, black forest cake

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13: Spanish rice, cream-style corn, white bread, pears

THURSDAY, NOV. 14: Bratwurst, sauerkraut, baked sweet potato, wheat bread, fruit cocktail

FRIDAY, NOV. 15: Corn chowder soup, honey mustard chicken breast on a wheat kaiser bun, mixed vegetables, grape juice, strawberry mousse

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is held at noon Mondays through Fridays at several sites in Cayuga County. Reservations can be made for the Edward T. Boyle Center, Schwartz Towers, Stryker Homes, VFW Post No. 7127 in Moravia or American Legion Post No. 49 in Fair Haven by calling (315) 253-1550. Home-delivered meals are also available in rural areas by calling (315) 253-1550. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. Program menus can also be found online at cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

