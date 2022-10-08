Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Oct. 10-14

MONDAY, OCT. 10: Closed for Columbus Day
TUESDAY, OCT. 11: Barbecue pork on a wheat kaiser bun, tater tots, green beans, fresh orange
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12: Goulash, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, apple juice, pound cake with cherry topping
THURSDAY, OCT. 13: Meatloaf with gravy, baked sweet potato, capri blend vegetables, wheat bread, pears
FRIDAY, OCT. 14: Fried fish on a bun, crinkle cut french fries, coleslaw, grape juice, chocolate fudge cookie
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.