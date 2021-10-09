 Skip to main content
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Oct. 11-15
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Oct. 11-15

MONDAY, OCT. 11: Closed for Columbus Day holiday

TUESDAY, OCT. 12: Macaroni and cheese, zucchini and stewed tomatoes, wheat dinner roll, fresh banana

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13: Sloppy Joe on a bun, french fries, carrot coins, sliced peaches

THURSDAY, OCT. 14: Turkey salad, cold bean salad with onions, potato salad, wheat dinner roll, grape juice, blueberry muffin

FRIDAY, OCT. 15: Barbecue beef riblet on a bun, baked beans, corn, pears

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

