Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Oct. 12-16
MONDAY, OCT. 12: Closed for Columbus Day

TUESDAY, OCT. 13: Beef stroganoff with buttered noodles, broccoli, wheat dinner roll, fresh banana

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14: Hofmann hot dog with a bun, baked beans, corn, grape juice, key lime mousse

THURSDAY, OCT. 15: Shepherd's pie, California blend vegetables, wheat bread, apple juice, banana cream pie

FRIDAY, OCT. 16: Chicken cordon bleu, Caribbean rice, Italian vegetables, wheat bread, fruit cocktail 

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is held at noon Mondays through Fridays at several sites in Cayuga County. Reservations can be made for the Edward T. Boyle Center, Schwartz Towers, Stryker Homes, VFW Post No. 7127 in Moravia or American Legion Post No. 49 in Fair Haven by calling (315) 253-1550. Home-delivered meals are also available in rural areas by calling (315) 253-1550. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. Program menus can also be found online at cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

