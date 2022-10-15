Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Oct. 17-21

MONDAY, OCT. 17: Salisbury steak with gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, fresh apple
TUESDAY, OCT. 18: Western quiche, hash brown patty, broccoli, wheat dinner roll, pears
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19: Grilled veal with gravy, rosemary potatoes, beets, wheat bread, orange juice, butterscotch pudding with topping
THURSDAY, OCT. 20: Parmesan tuna noodle casserole, mixed vegetables, white bread, grape juice, Nutri-Grain Bar
FRIDAY, OCT. 21: Chicken cordon bleu, Caribbean rice, carrots, wheat bread, peaches
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.