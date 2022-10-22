Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Oct. 24-28

MONDAY, OCT. 24: Cheeseburger on a bun, tater tots, corn, fresh orange
TUESDAY, OCT. 25: Eggplant with ricotta cheese, creamed spinach, wheat dinner roll, apple juice, banana pudding with topping
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26: Beef tips with mushrooms, garlic whipped potato, peas, wheat bread, fruit mix
THURSDAY, OCT. 27: Chicken fried rice, Scandinavian blend vegetables, biscuit, pineapple
FRIDAY, OCT. 28: White cheddar macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat dinner roll, orange juice, chocolate chip cookie
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.