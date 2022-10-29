Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Oct. 31-Nov. 4

MONDAY, OCT. 31: Chicken tenders, honey mustard sauce, sweet potato fries, capri vegetables, wheat bread, grape juice, Halloween brownie
TUESDAY, NOV. 1: Sliced ham and scalloped potato casserole, peas and onions, wheat dinner roll, fresh banana
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2: Stuffed shells with sliced sausage, wax beans, Italian bread, apple juice, birthday cake
THURSDAY, NOV. 3: Sweet and sour meatballs, whipped potatoes, four-way mixed vegetables, wheat bread, mandarin oranges
FRIDAY, NOV. 4: Chicken a la king with a biscuit, country blend vegetables, orange juice, Fig Newton bar
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.