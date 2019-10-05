{{featured_button_text}}

MONDAY, OCT. 7: Western quiche, hash brown patty, green beans, wheat bread, banana

TUESDAY, OCT. 8: Turkey salad cold plate, red skin potato salad, four bean salad, corn muffin, apple juice, ice cream

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9: Zweigle's hot dog on a bun, baked beans, corn, grape juice, peach mousse

THURSDAY, OCT. 10: Swiss burger on a wheat bun, whipped potatoes, carrots, fruit cocktail

FRIDAY, OCT. 11: Fried fish, french fries, coleslaw, wheat bread, orange juice, pound cake with cherry topping

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is held at noon Mondays through Fridays at several sites in Cayuga County. Reservations can be made for the Edward T. Boyle Center, Schwartz Towers, Stryker Homes, VFW Post No. 7127 in Moravia or American Legion Post No. 49 in Fair Haven by calling (315) 253-1550. Home-delivered meals are also available in rural areas by calling (315) 253-1550. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. Program menus can also be found online at cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

