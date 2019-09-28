{{featured_button_text}}

MONDAY, SEPT. 30: Chicken tenders with honey mustard sauce, french fries, corn, white bread, grape juice, milano cookie

TUESDAY, OCT. 1: Tuna salad cold plate, macaroni salad, tomato juice, wheat dinner roll, pears

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2: Stuffed shells with two meatballs, California vegetables, Italian bread, banana, birthday cake

THURSDAY, OCT. 3: Smothered pork with gravy, whipped potato, peas and onions, wheat bread, mandarin oranges

FRIDAY, OCT. 4: Chicken pot pie, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, apple juice, peach crisp

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is held at noon Mondays through Fridays at several sites in Cayuga County. Reservations can be made for the Edward T. Boyle Center, Schwartz Towers, Stryker Homes, VFW Post No. 7127 in Moravia or American Legion Post No. 49 in Fair Haven by calling (315) 253-1550. Home-delivered meals are also available in rural areas by calling (315) 253-1550. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. Program menus can also be found online at cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

