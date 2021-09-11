 Skip to main content
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Sept. 13-17
MONDAY, SEPT. 13: Sausage link on a bun with peppers and onions, macaroni salad, orange juice, chocolate chip cookie

TUESDAY, SEPT. 14: Roast beef with gravy, whipped potato, French cut green beans, wheat bread, watermelon

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15: Goulash, mixed vegetables, wheat dinner roll, apple juice, peach mousse

THURSDAY, SEPT. 16: Chicken stew with a biscuit, capri vegetables, warm cinnamon apples

FRIDAY, SEPT. 17: Swiss burger on a wheat bun, potato chips, Italian vegetables, sliced peaches

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

