SENIOR MENUS

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Sept. 19-23

MONDAY, SEPT. 19: Sausage link on a wheat bun, peppers and onions, macaroni salad, apple juice, oatmeal raisin cookie

TUESDAY, SEPT. 20: Turkey salad cold plate, potato salad, four bean salad, wheat dinner roll, grape juice, ice cream sandwich

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21: Zweigle's hot dog on a bun, baked beans, mixed vegetables, watermelon

THURSDAY, SEPT. 22: Chicken with a biscuit, whipped potato, capri vegetables, cinnamon applesauce

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23: Swiss burger on a wheat bun, potato chips, Italian vegetables, pineapple

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

