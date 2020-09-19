Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Sept. 21-25

MONDAY, SEPT. 21: Sausage on a bun, peppers and onions, macaroni salad, orange juice, chocolate chip cookie
TUESDAY, SEPT. 22: Fried chicken, whipped potato, green beans, wheat bread, banana
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23: Sliced pork with gravy, au gratin potatoes, cream-style corn, wheat bread, grape juice, cinnamon burst bread
THURSDAY, SEPT. 24: Bacon cheeseburger on a bun, french fries, country blend vegetables, sliced peaches
FRIDAY, SEPT. 25: Pepper steak, seasoned vegetable rice, peas and carrots, wheat bread, cinnamon applesauce
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is held at noon Mondays through Fridays at several sites in Cayuga County. Reservations can be made for the Edward T. Boyle Center, Schwartz Towers, Stryker Homes, VFW Post No. 7127 in Moravia or American Legion Post No. 49 in Fair Haven by calling (315) 253-1550. Home-delivered meals are also available in rural areas by calling (315) 253-1550. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. Program menus can also be found online at cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.
