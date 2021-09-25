Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Sept. 27-Oct. 1

MONDAY, SEPT. 27: Western omelet (onion, mushrooms, peppers and Monterey Jack cheese), hash brown patty, spinach, wheat bread, fresh apple
TUESDAY, SEPT. 28: Fried chicken, rice pilaf, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, pineapple
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29: Pork chop with gravy, roasted seasoned potatoes, wax beans, wheat bread, apple juice, strawberry banana fruited Jell-O
THURSDAY, SEPT. 30: Spanish rice, broccoli, wheat bread, fruit cocktail
FRIDAY, OCT. 1: Chicken pot pie, Pacific vegetable blend, white bread, sliced peaches
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.