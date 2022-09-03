Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Sept. 5-9

MONDAY, SEPT. 5: Closed for Labor Day
TUESDAY, SEPT. 6: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat dinner roll, fresh orange
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 7: Sloppy Joe on a bun, french fries, carrots, pineapple
THURSDAY, SEPT. 8: Lasagna roll with sausage slices, collard greens, wheat bread, applesauce
FRIDAY, SEPT. 9: Barbecue beef riblet on wheat bun, peas and carrots, grape juice, birthday cake
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.