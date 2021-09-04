 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Sept. 6-10
SENIOR MENUS

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Sept. 6-10

{{featured_button_text}}

MONDAY, SEPT. 6: Closed for Labor Day

TUESDAY, SEPT. 7: Barbecue pork on a wheat kaiser bun, rice pilaf, green beans with butter, pineapple

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8: Boneless crispy chicken, roasted seasoned potatoes, California blend vegetables, wheat bread, cantaloupe

THURSDAY, SEPT. 9: Spanish rice, peas and onions, wheat bread, sugar cookie, mandarin oranges

FRIDAY, SEPT. 10: Tuna salad on a croissant, cold beet salad, apple juice, double chocolate muffin

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Five of the best exercises for stress relief

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News