Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Sept. 7-11

MONDAY, SEPT. 7: Closed for Labor Day

TUESDAY, SEPT. 8: Beef stew with a biscuit, winter blend vegetables, fresh banana, butterscotch pudding with topping

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 9: Sausage patty with peppers and onions on a wheat bun, potato pancakes, buttered carrots, applesauce

THURSDAY, SEPT. 10: Chicken pot pie, wax beans, sugar cookie, wheat bread, pineapple

FRIDAY, SEPT. 11: Fried fish sandwich on a wheat bun, Parmesan roasted potato, crinkle cut zucchini, apple juice, yellow cake with chocolate frosting

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is held at noon Mondays through Fridays at several sites in Cayuga County. Reservations can be made for the Edward T. Boyle Center, Schwartz Towers, Stryker Homes, VFW Post No. 7127 in Moravia or American Legion Post No. 49 in Fair Haven by calling (315) 253-1550. Home-delivered meals are also available in rural areas by calling (315) 253-1550. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. Program menus can also be found online at cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

