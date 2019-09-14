{{featured_button_text}}

MONDAY, SEPT. 16: Meatball sub on a wheat hoagie bun, peas and onions, apple juice, chocolate chip cookie

TUESDAY, SEPT. 17: BBQ pork on a Kaiser bun, whipped potatoes, Sonoma blend vegetables, sliced peaches

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18: Chicken marsala, confetti rice, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, banana

THURSDAY, SEPT. 19: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat dinner roll, grape juice, brownie

FRIDAY, SEPT. 20: Chicken stew with a biscuit, Italian blend vegetables, watermelon

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is held at noon Mondays through Fridays at several sites in Cayuga County. Reservations can be made for the Edward T. Boyle Center, Schwartz Towers, Stryker Homes, VFW Post No. 7127 in Moravia or American Legion Post No. 49 in Fair Haven by calling (315) 253-1550. Home-delivered meals are also available in rural areas by calling (315) 253-1550. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. Program menus can also be found online at cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

