MONDAY, SEPT. 9: Beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, crinkle-cut zucchini, wheat bread, banana

TUESDAY, SEPT. 10: Roasted Italian chicken, rice pilaf, mixed vegetables, white bread, orange juice, white chocolate mousse

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 11: Cheeseburger on a bun, roasted seasoned potatoes, wax beans, applesauce

THURSDAY, SEPT. 12: Spanish rice, carrots and cabbage, wheat bread, apple juice, double chocolate muffin

FRIDAY, SEPT. 13: Barbecue spare ribs, whipped potatoes, beets, wheat bread, sliced peaches

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is held at noon Mondays through Fridays at several sites in Cayuga County. Reservations can be made for the Edward T. Boyle Center, Schwartz Towers, Stryker Homes, VFW Post No. 7127 in Moravia or American Legion Post No. 49 in Fair Haven by calling (315) 253-1550. Home-delivered meals are also available in rural areas by calling (315) 253-1550. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. Program menus can also be found online at cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

