{{featured_button_text}}

MONDAY, SEPT. 2: Closed for Labor Day

TUESDAY, SEPT. 3: Macaroni and cheese, California blend vegetables, wheat dinner roll, watermelon

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 4: Chicken salad cold plate, Mediterranean black bean orzo salad, tomato juice, wheat dinner roll, pineapple, birthday cake

THURSDAY, SEPT. 5: Turkey chili with cornbread, corn, grape juice, carrot cake

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6: Chicken Parmesan, pasta with sauce, peas and carrots, wheat bread, pears

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is held at noon Mondays through Fridays at several sites in Cayuga County. Reservations can be made for the Edward T. Boyle Center, Schwartz Towers, Stryker Homes, VFW Post No. 7127 in Moravia or American Legion Post No. 49 in Fair Haven by calling (315) 253-1550. Home-delivered meals are also available in rural areas by calling (315) 253-1550. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. Program menus can also be found online at cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

0
0
0
0
0