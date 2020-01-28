Excellus health grants available to Cayuga County nonprofits
Excellus health grants available to Cayuga County nonprofits

Pantry

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Regional President Jim Reed presents a Community Health Award to Debbie Bryant of the Calvary Food Pantry in Auburn in May 2017.

 Provided

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has made available $115,000 in Community Health Awards to nonprofit organizations in upstate New York, the company announced in a recent news release.

Organizations in Excellus' 31-county upstate region can apply for an award of up to $4,000 each to fund programs with clear goals of improving the health or health care of a specific population. Programs that improve the health of the community, reduce the incidence of diseases, and promote health education and overall wellness will be eligible.

The deadline for applications is Friday, Feb. 14. The award winners will be announced in March.

For applications or more information, visit excellusbcbs.com.

