Excellus health grants available to Cayuga County nonprofits

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has made available $115,000 in Community Health Awards to nonprofit organizations in upstate New York, the company announced in a recent news release.

Organizations in Excellus' 31-county upstate region can apply for an award of up to $4,000 each to fund programs with clear goals of improving the health or health care of a specific population. Programs that improve the health of the community, reduce the incidence of diseases, and promote health education and overall wellness will be eligible.