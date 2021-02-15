Excellus health grants available to Cayuga County nonprofits

Awards of up to $5,000 will be made to help organizations fund health and wellness programs. The application period is now open and runs through Friday, March 5.

"The award can be used for programs that have clear goals to improve the health or health care of a specific population," Excellus said in a news release. "Any program that aims to improve the health status of the community, closes the gap in health disparities, reduces the incidence of specific diseases, promotes health education and assists our communities in dealing with (COVID-19) will be considered."