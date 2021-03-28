 Skip to main content
Unity House of Cayuga County accepting service award nominations
Awards and appreciation

Unity House of Cayuga County held its annual appreciation breakfast at the Hilton Garden Inn in Auburn Oct. 22, 2020, thanking donors and honoring its 2020 award winners before an audience of about 60. On the left, community advocate Timothy Donovan is presented the 10th annual Fred Atkins Community Service Award by Unity House Executive Director Elizabeth Smith, and on the right, Cayuga County Sheriff's Department Lt. Michael Wellauer is presented the Open Arms Award by Unity House Director of Marketing and Development Kelly Buck. 

 Provided

Unity House of Cayuga County is accepting nominations for its 11th annual Fred Atkins Community Service Award.

Established in 2011 to honor the memory of its namesake, an outstanding Cayuga County volunteer and 30-year Unity House board member, the award recognizes exceptional people who volunteer in the area and exemplify Atkins' high moral standards and philanthropic spirit, Unity House said in a news release.

The award comes with a prize of $250 for the winner and $250 to a Cayuga County nonprofit of their choice. The winner will also be honored at Unity House's annual board dinner, which will take place in late summer or early fall.

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Friday, April 30. Forms can be found at unityhouse.com/fredatkinsaward.html.

For more information, call (315) 253-6227 ext. 313 or email development@unityhouse.com.

