Seymour Library will host the following book discussions in November:
• Noon Tuesday, Nov. 12: The Coffee and Crime Book Club will discuss the Aimee Leduc series by Cara Black
• 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16: The History Book Club will discuss "Titan: The Life of John D. Rockefeller Sr." (part two) by Ron Chernow
• Noon Tuesday, Nov. 19: The Tea and Tales Book Club will discuss "Clara and Mr. Tiffany" by Susan Vreeland
• 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20: The Read More Book Club will discuss a book about family at Panera Bread, 6 Plaza Drive, Sennett
• 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21: The Coffee and Conversation Book Club will discuss "Dear Mrs. Bird" by A.J. Pearce
Unless noted otherwise, all talks take place at the library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn.
Admission is free, but participants should have read the book prior to the meeting.
For more information, call (315) 252-2571 or visit seymourlibrary.org.