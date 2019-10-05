Seymour Library will host the following book discussions in October:
• 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7: Bring a cookbook that is important to your family, plus a dish to pass, at the Monday Nightcap Book Chat at the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn. Cayuga County Historian Ruth Bradley will also present "What is a Recipe Story."
• Noon Tuesday, Oct. 8: The Coffee and Crime Book Club will discuss the "Bruno, Chief of Police" series by Martin Walker
• Noon Tuesday, Oct. 15: The Tea and Tales Book Club will discuss "Bellewether" by Susanna Kearsley
• 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19: The History Book Club will discuss "Titan: The Life of John D. Rockefeller Sr." by Ron Chernow
You have free articles remaining.
• 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23: The Read More Book Club will discuss a ghost story at Panera Bread, 6 Plaza Drive, Sennett
• 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31: The Coffee and Conversation Book Club will discuss "The Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead
Unless noted otherwise, all talks take place at the library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn.
Admission is free, but participants should have read the book prior to the meeting.
For more information, call (315) 252-2571 or visit seymourlibrary.org.