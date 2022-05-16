 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HEALTH

Office for the Aging seeks volunteer meal delivery drivers

  • 0
Coronavirus April 37.JPG

Meals on Wheels volunteer Beth Liberatore chats with Jan Campbell through the door while delivering food.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Cayuga County Office for the Aging has an immediate need to fill several delivery slots in its home-delivered meals program.

Volunteer drivers are needed for several rural delivery slots, as well as one in the city of Auburn. They deliver hot meals in the middle of each weekday to older, homebound residents throughout the county.

Most volunteer drivers cover one route one day per week, though some deliver more often. Deliveries require about two hours in the morning, and mileage reimbursement is available for rural routes. Food pickup takes place in Auburn and empty containers are returned there after deliveries. Training, orientation and support are provided to volunteers. Drivers also choose whether to deliver solo or with a partner.

More drivers in the program would enable the Office for the Aging to staff both city and rural routes when substitutes are needed due to travel, sick days or other needs, the office said in a news release.

Along with the meal, the program offers homebound residents a friendly greeting and a vital safety check.

People are also reading…

“I do not cook. It’s certainly a help to have a hot prepared meal delivered to me," one recipient said. "I get fruits and vegetables which I might not have on hand. I get to converse and say ‘Hi’ to my volunteers. Thank you.”

The family member of a recipient added, "Your program serves so many. We used your program for my mom. It was nice to have someone check on her mid-day and greet her with a smile and a nice meal!”

For more information, call (315) 253-1104 or email meals@cayugacounty.us.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Michael Edward O'Hora

O'HORA, Michael Edward, 76, peacefully passed away on May 5, 2022 comforted by his daughters, Marylyn and Margaret, and his companion, Patrice…

Linda (Slywka) Hares

HARES, Linda (Slywka), 67, the loving wife of Kevin Hares of Basswood Road, Aurelius, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her home.…

Heery: Where you're already home

Heery: Where you're already home

On Tuesday of last week, a small group of parents who have lost children to miscarriage and stillbirth gathered in a circle in a softly lit ro…

Watch Now: Related Video

Four perennial herbs you should plant in your garden

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News