Office for the Aging seeks volunteer meal delivery drivers

The Cayuga County Office for the Aging has an immediate need to fill several delivery slots in its home-delivered meals program.

Volunteer drivers are needed for several rural delivery slots, as well as one in the city of Auburn. They deliver hot meals in the middle of each weekday to older, homebound residents throughout the county.

Most volunteer drivers cover one route one day per week, though some deliver more often. Deliveries require about two hours in the morning, and mileage reimbursement is available for rural routes. Food pickup takes place in Auburn and empty containers are returned there after deliveries. Training, orientation and support are provided to volunteers. Drivers also choose whether to deliver solo or with a partner.

More drivers in the program would enable the Office for the Aging to staff both city and rural routes when substitutes are needed due to travel, sick days or other needs, the office said in a news release.

Along with the meal, the program offers homebound residents a friendly greeting and a vital safety check.

“I do not cook. It’s certainly a help to have a hot prepared meal delivered to me," one recipient said. "I get fruits and vegetables which I might not have on hand. I get to converse and say ‘Hi’ to my volunteers. Thank you.”

The family member of a recipient added, "Your program serves so many. We used your program for my mom. It was nice to have someone check on her mid-day and greet her with a smile and a nice meal!”

For more information, call (315) 253-1104 or email meals@cayugacounty.us.

