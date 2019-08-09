Aug. 9, 1994
CAYUGA — Three residents facing eviction from their homes of at least 30 years say they're caught in the middle of the village's plans to develop the waterfront.
Marian Hickey, Ray Wellington and Clifford Clark have been neighbors for years. Now all three of them are facing eviction from lakefront property owned by the village.
In May, the village notified them they have one year to move their dwellings and possessions or forfeit them to the village. But the residents say they can't afford to move the houses — and the village isn't offering any compensation. All three say they recently made investments to improve the property.
Although the village owns the lots, the three year-round homes belong to the tenants. Hickey, Wellington and Clark each pay the village $900 a year rent for the land on a year-to-year lease. They also pay village, town, school and county taxes on their houses.
Village officials say they have talked about taking back the properties for several years. Now that plans to develop the waterfront have actually moved beyond the talking stage, it is time to take action on the properties as well, officials say.