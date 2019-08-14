Aug. 14, 1994
Decisions, decisions. There's all kinds of them to make when you're having a baby.
What should you name it? Convenient disposable diapers or eco-sound cloth? Should you deliver it at a hospital, at home or underwater?
These days, many families are also putting quality, affordable day care near the top of that list. And people like Lisa Barndt are starting to explore Cayuga County's limited options even before the baby's first kick.
"When I started, it was a job," said Barndt, who began her search when she was four months pregnant. "It took more time than I thought it would."
Barndt and her husband, Michael Oropallo, spread the word among their friends that they were looking for a day care provider. They put their name on a waiting list for a local child care center that takes infants and called home day care providers in the area. They checked the want ads in the paper and the bulletin boards at the hospital.
Eventually, the couple put their own ad in the paper and, after two weeks of interviews, they found someone to care for their daughter, Alexis Marie, who's now 6 1/2 months old.