Aug. 23, 1994
Add the Schine Theater to the buildings that may come tumbling down on South Street, if a local real estate developer has his way.
John Bouck, who owns Bouck Real Estate, took out demolition permits for both the Masonic Temple and the Schine Theater last Thursday. On Friday, surprised city officials quickly notified Bouck that he couldn't start tearing the buildings down until he'd met several conditions, including disclosing what would replace the buildings.
Bouck says he is acting on behalf of an unnamed third party, who intends to buy the two buildings. While there have been rumors that Wegmans wants to expand its store and parking area, company officials could not be reached for comment yesterday.
However, the city also had designs on the two buildings. Planners have hoped a private group would come forward to buy and redevelop the two buildings, which cover a good half of the South Street block between Lincoln and Genesee streets.