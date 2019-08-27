Aug. 29, 1994
(No newspaper Aug. 27, 1994)
It was a fitting way to say goodbye to an old friend. Falcon Park went out early this morning, but it didn't go down without a fight.
Chris Truby's infield single drove in the game-winning run in the Auburn Astros' 9-8 victory over the Williamsport Cubs before a season-high attendance of 3,318.
Most were still there until the end, just after midnight. They stayed because they wanted to be a part of history.
The kids were tired and the parents had to get up early for the start of another work week, but that didn't matter. It was, after all, a once-in-a-lifetime happening; the finale to 68 years of tradition.
"This is the end of an era, Falcon Park is history," public address announcer Charlie Wride said, his voice charged with emotion.
Moments after Don Scolaro scored the winning run, the powerful vapor lights went dark and fireworks filled the sky. A bulldozer then burst through the center field fence and came to rest after destroying the pitcher's mound.
The end was actually a beginning, because this was just the start of Auburn's new ballpark.
Just nine months from now, there will be a new ballyard to call home. It's going to have a tough act to follow.