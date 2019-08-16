Aug. 16, 1994
Freedom Park is a year late and a few bricks short, but officials say it should be done by the end of September.
Crews are busy pouring concrete on the patch of ground overlooking the Owasco Outlet at the corner of Dill and North streets. The park was dedicated in 1992 to Harriet Tubman, a former slave known as the conductor of the Underground Railroad.
The city broke ground last summer and planned to plant trees, pave the dusty little patch with engraved bricks, set out wrought iron benches and build a shelter with an information booth on Tubman's life and a map to her historic home on South Street.
But winter conspired against the project and set it back a full year. The North Street bridge that runs under part of the park needed repairs. And contractors weren't able to get the work done before a cold snap in October that seemed to last all winter, delaying the project until spring.