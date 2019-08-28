Aug. 29, 1994
(Aug. 28, 1994 newspaper not available)
WEEDSPORT — Anne Mlod is moving the Weedsport Free Library into the 20th century.
Mlod, 35, has been director of the library since 1987. Since then, ever-increasing numbers of visitors have been bursting the four corners of the tiny 1880s church that the library calls home.
Now, with the help of the community, plans are to begin construction in late December of a new building on East Brutus Street, a few houses down the road from the present library.
Mlod, originally from Auburn, supervised the learning skills center at Cayuga Community College in the evenings when she was a student there. But that was her only previous library experience.
She received a bachelor's in marketing research at Cornell University, and worked in that field in Syracuse for several years.
In 1984, she married John Mlod, who commuted to Austeel in Auburn while they lived in Liverpool.
The couple later decided to move to Weedsport and start a family. Once settled in the village, Anne saw an ad in the paper for the librarian's job and applied for it.
She got it, and soon found the work more satisfying than the marketing consulting work she'd been doing.