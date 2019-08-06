{{featured_button_text}}
Look back
The Citizen file

Aug. 7, 1994

(No paper Aug. 6, 1994)

Frank Okal, of Weedsport, takes care of a customer while working his stand at the farmers market on Genesee Street. The market is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

